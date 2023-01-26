Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

law enforcement brothers as well. So when Raymond needed a kidney transplant, Ryan knew he’d be the one to step up to the plate and offer the gift of life to his older sibling.

Raymond Rose, 38, is a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, assigned at the West Hollywood station. His brother Ryan Rose, 27, is an officer with the South Gate Police Department. Raymond recently received a kidney from Ryan in a generous act of love.

Raymond was diagnosed with lupus in high school. The disease later led to kidney failure. His wife Ashley presented the medical challenge to the family. “Ray needs a kidney,” she said to them, and everyone stepped up, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Raymond said he trusted God with his circumstances. Ryan commented, “I always knew it was gonna be me.”

In the immediate aftermath of the transplant surgery, the Rose brothers spent recovery time at Raymond’s home together, including the Christmas holidays. “I definitely think it brought them closer” Ashley said.

Both men said they remain in a lot of pain. Yet Raymond said Ryan is a hero. “I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Ryan is a father of two and expecting a third child. His life partner is a police dispatcher. Raymond’s wife is a high school teacher, FOX 11 reported.

To help offset medical expenses, the Peace Officer’s Research Association of California (PORAC) established a fund for donations. It’s trying to raise $60,000. More details regarding the fundraiser can be found here.