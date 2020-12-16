LOS ANGELES — A man suspected in 23 sexual battery cases in the West Los Angeles area has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

The man, described as a “sexual predator” by police, is believed to have victimized women since Oct. 23 around UCLA and Westwood Plaza.

Authorities began their investigation on Nov. 18, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

“In almost all of the reported crimes, the suspect approached lone females from behind, fondled their breasts or buttocks and quickly fled from the scene,” police said. The crimes have been filed as misdemeanors, KTLA reported.

The suspect was typically dressed in a hoodie and a “surgical type mask that concealed his face,” which made it difficult to identify him, officials said.

With the help of the UCLA Police Department, detectives eventually identified a possible suspect and began watching the 32-year-old Los Angeles man, the news organization reported.

While investigating Tuesday, the detectives saw the suspect, Derrick Kim, groping a 50-year-old homeless woman, police said.

Consequently, Kim was immediately arrested and booked on suspicion of sexual battery.

He remains in custody on $575,000 bail, police said.

Detectives believe Kim may have victimized more people who have yet to come forward. They are encouraged to call the LAPD’s robbery-homicide division at 213- 486-6910.