Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

In what could well bring public safety back to the City of Angels, Democrat George Gascon was kicked out as Los Angeles County District Attorney. His opponent, independent Nathan Hochman, beat him 62% to 38%.

It seems that residents want safety above chaos. Voters correctly blamed Gascon for the tsunami of crime he unleashed through his pro-criminal policies.

Hochman, a former Republican running against Gascon as an independent, prosecuted drug dealers, human traffickers, and corrupt public officials as an assistant U.S. attorney in California. He ran the Justice Department’s tax division in the final year of George W. Bush’s eight-year presidency.

Gascon rode into the office on the heels of financier George Soros and violence exposed during his tenure.