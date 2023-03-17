Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. – Dionicio Calderon, 65, was found guilty by a jury last month of opening fire inside a Copiague deli in 2020 and killing two men while seriously wounding two others. On Thursday, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the killer was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison, Breaking 911 reported.

On December 12, 2020, shortly after 6 p.m., Calderon walked into La Vaquita deli located at 2340 Great Neck Road in Copiague, according to facts established at trial. After consuming a few drinks, he pulled out a 9mm handgun and opened fire without warning.

The first gunshot victim was identified as a customer, 47-year-old Manuel Cruz Hernandez. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. Calderon next turned the weapon on Bolivar Rodriguez, 61, the owner of the deli. He sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. Hernandez and Rodriguez both died as a result of their injuries.

Calderon continued to spray gunfire around, striking two other people. Daniel Acosta, 40, a customer, was struck once in the torso. Another customer, 30-year-old Juan Avila Roque, was struck in the left arm and chest. Both victims were hospitalized for about two weeks due to serious injuries they sustained from gunfire. The crimes were captured on surveillance video, according to the news outlet.

Calderon was located and arrested hours later as he was departing his residence with cash, jewelry, and a suitcase full of clothing. However, the gunman was still wearing the sweatshirt that he had on during the killings, which subsequently tested positive for gunshot residue.

When investigators served a search warrant at Calderon’s home, they recovered the 9mm handgun that was used in the shootings.

“It’s hard to even fathom the terror the victims in this case faced when this defendant opened fire,” said DA Tierney. “This is a just sentence for the crimes he committed, and now the defendant will have to live with the consequence of his ruthless actions while in prison for the remainder of his life.”

Calderon testified in his own defense at trial. He admitted to shooting multiple people inside the deli, but claimed he had been threatened. During cross examination he acknowledged that he purchased the firearm illegally off the street, and that no one else in the deli had weapons. Calderon also admitted that he could have just walked out of the deli, but chose not to.

Calderon was convicted by a jury on February 9 for second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, as well as criminal possession of a weapon, Breaking 911 reported.

On Thursday, County Court Judge Karen M. Wilutis sentenced Calderon to a combined 75 years to life in prison.