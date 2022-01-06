Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia inmate who was being held on a murder charge escaped from custody earlier this week and remained at large late Wednesday evening, according to reports.

Kevin David Lenix Wilson, 32, was identified by authorities as a fugitive who is considered “dangerous.” They advised anyone who sees him to call law enforcement and not approach the escapee, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.

Effingham County authorities say a “suspected door malfunction” at a detention center Monday night allowed Wilson to enter an unsecured area and flee Monday night, FOX reported.

Wilson was indicted last August by a Chatham County grand jury on three counts of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for an incident that happened on May 13, 2020 in Savannah, according to FOX 5.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s location is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.