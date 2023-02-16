Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Tragedy struck the Kansas City Police Department in Missouri Wednesday evening when a police officer, his K9 partner, and a pedestrian were all killed after a vehicle crashed into the K9 handler’s patrol unit.

Law enforcement authorities said the violent collision occurred just after 10:15 p.m. near the area of Benton Blvd. and Truman Road. A vehicle smashed into the police cruiser, then one or both vehicles subsequently struck a person walking nearby, KMBC reported.

According to authorities, the police K9 and the pedestrian died at the scene, while the officer was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the striking automobile suffered unspecified minor injuries. The person was taken into custody for questioning, but no further details were immediately available.

The Kansas City Police Department hasn’t released the name of the fallen officer, but said he was a 20-year veteran. Police have also withheld releasing the name of the deceased pedestrian for the present time.

Local reporter Martin Augustine of KMBC said the police K9 had been in service for about one year, and a Kansas City, Missouri police officer has not suffered a line-of-duty death since 2001, according to a memorial on KCPD’s website.

Chief Stacey Graves said more details will be provided Thursday.

