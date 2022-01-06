Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off the Biden administration’s remarks on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot with outrageous comparisons to the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Breitbart reported.

“Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place in our calendars, but a place in our collective memory. December 7th, 1941. September 11, 2001. And January 6th, 2021.”

Harris’ remarks are mind-numbing in the backhanded manner the Capitol riot is even mentioned in the same sentence with Pearl Harbor and 9/11. The riot at the U.S. Capitol is not even in the top 10 worst riots in the United State in the past 20 months when you consider injuries and property damage as a measuring stick. It might not even be in the top 25 when you honestly research and analyze the destruction that has occurred in cities like Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Louisville, etc.

There were 2,403 people killed during the attack at Pearl Harbor, defense.gov documents on their website.

“Of the 2,403 Americans killed, 2,008 were sailors; 218 were soldiers; 109 were Marines; and 68 were civilians,” according to a National World War II Museum Pearl Harbor fact sheet.



There were nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 terror attacks, not to mention thousands who’ve suffered onerous cancer deaths related to the rescue and cleanup effort afterward.

So for the Vice President of the United States to make a disparaging comment like this, it is not only wildly off the mark, but an outright insult to families that lost loved ones during the historic attacks of Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

