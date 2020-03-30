FLORENCE, Ky. – K9 Det of the Florence Police Department passed away after seven years of service, officials announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

K9 Det’s handler was Officer Josh Dalton, reported Cincinnati.com. Police officials said the pair were “partners and family.”

“We are grateful to Det for all of his tireless work through the years, ensuring the safety of our officers and citizens every night,” a press release from the department said. “Det and Officer Dalton had many successful tracks, apprehensions, narcotic seizures and participated in numerous community outreach demonstrations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Det fell ill a few days ago and required emergency surgery, according to Florence police. Surgeons encountered complications with Det’s digestive tract which couldn’t be remedied, according to the statement.