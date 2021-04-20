Hennepin County, Minn. — The jury has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin GUILTY. The jury returned their verdict on the second day of deliberations.

After hearing closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense on Monday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill declared the court to be in recess “until we hear from the jury.” The jury, which incidentally consisted of six “white” people and six people who are “Black or multiracial,” had announced that they had reached a verdict on Tuesday, April 20 in the early afternoon.

The trial started on March 29th and concluded on April 15, 2021.

George Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after allegedly passing a counterfeit bill at a convenient store and resisting officers that were attempting to make an arrest. Floyd, who complained of not being able to breathe early on the encounter, was eventually placed on the ground by Chauvin and other officers for over nine minutes.

Defense Attorney, Eric Nelson, argued that the high amounts of fentanyl combined with methamphetamine in Floyd’s system combined with a 90% blockage in his arteries caused Floyd’s death.

The prosecution countered that argument saying that Floyd died because Chauvin placed his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck while not providing first aid after Floyd went unconscious.

In closing arguments, defense attorney Nelson said that Chauvin was following department policy as he knew and there was no intent to harm Floyd. The prosecution used their closing arguments to focus on Nelson’s continued discussion of Floyd’s non-compliance by saying that Floyd was not in a state of mind to comply.

The prosecution had to overcome their own coroner’s report, listing a series of pre-exisiting medical conditions combined with drugs as the main cause of death. In doing so, they called several expert witnesses to refute that report.

In the two days of deliberation, the jury never asked a question of the judge, which indicates that the deliberations likely began with little doubt about Chauvin’s guilt and the time spent was likely on what charge they would apply to the case.

The jury had three options upon a guilty verdict.

Second-degree murder indicates an intentional act of assault that would likely kill Floyd.

Third-degree murder has a “depraved mind” standard to human life where Chauvin’s conduct was so dangerous it was likely to cause a loss of life.

Second-degree manslaughter indicates “grossly reckless conduct.”

In the first day of jury deliberation, controversy broke out with Congresswoman Maxine Waters told protesters to remain on the street and be confrontational if a first degree murder conviction does not occur.

Judge Cahill admonished her statements, saying they may lead to a successful appeal by Chauvin upon conviction.