TULSA, Okla. – A federal judge dismissed a civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday that was filed by the estate of a man whose death was ruled a suicide in the Tulsa County Jail.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 48-year-old Ralph Hall Holland Jr. He was arrested by the Tulsa Police Department on Nov. 27, 2013, regarding a domestic disturbance. According to court records, he was also booked for an unrelated arrest warrant charging assault and battery, Tulsa World reported.

Holland was discovered dead in his cell on Dec. 1, 2013 by staff at the county jail. The news outlet did not specify his cause of death.

U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson granted a summary judgment to Sheriff Vic Regalado in his official capacity.

The 2016 lawsuit initially named former Sheriff Stanley Glanz both in his individual and official capacities, along with the jail’s medical provider at the time, Armor Correctional Health Services.