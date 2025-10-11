Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A New Mexico judge has ordered a new trial for former Las Cruces police officer Brad Lunsford, setting aside his February 2025 conviction for voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 36-year-old Presley Eze during a confrontation at a Chevron station in August 2022. The ruling follows findings that the court mishandled juror assignments and that concerns about juror bias were not properly addressed—errors the court acknowledged after the verdict was returned. No new trial date has been set.

Lunsford was found guilty earlier this year after jurors reviewed body-worn camera and bystander cellphone video capturing the final moments of the struggle. Prosecutors said Eze, suspected of stealing a beer, wrestled with officers and gained control of another officer’s Taser before Lunsford fired a single round at close range. The videos, central to both sides’ arguments, will likely again be focal evidence when the case returns to court.

The judge’s decision hinged on two procedural defects: an improper substitution of alternate jurors for panelists who had sat through the trial, and allegations that a juror concealed anti-police views during selection. Legal analysts noted that either issue can undermine a verdict; taken together, they were enough to vacate the conviction and restart the case.

The Attorney General’s Office said it will seek another conviction, disputing the notion that the shooting was justified and criticizing the court’s post-trial assessment of Lunsford’s actions. Defense counsel welcomed the ruling, framing it as a necessary correction to protect the integrity of the process and asserting confidence that a properly seated jury will acquit. Representatives for Eze’s family said they remain confident the evidence will again persuade jurors to convict.

The Eze case drew broad attention from the start. State prosecutors first charged Lunsford in 2023, arguing the use of deadly force was unreasonable given the circumstances of a suspected low-level theft; the jury returned a manslaughter verdict with a firearm enhancement in February. The new trial order reopens the high-profile prosecution and ensures renewed scrutiny of the split-second decisions officers make—and of the court procedures designed to safeguard defendants’ and the public’s trust in the outcome.