Joe Rogan took Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to task on his Thursday podcast after she demanded a “call to arms” over the leaked draft from the Supreme Court indicating the Roe v. Wade decision could likely be overturned. Rogan reminded Lightfoot that she’s in “the most violent city in the country.”

During Spotify’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Thursday, Rogan was speaking with his guest, media personality Hotep Jesus, about his friend Megan Murphy who he said got “banned for life from Twitter” after she said “a man is never a woman.” Rogan joked that you can’t “talk crazy” about certain things. The Daily Wire originally reported on the episode with the discussion beginning at the 00:42 minute mark here.

“Well you can talk crazy, but you have to say things like … go out in front of Supreme Court judges house, ‘burn their s***,’” Rogan explained. “If they leave the house, ‘don’t let them sleep.’ You can say crazy s*** like that. Like they are doing that now and no ones getting in trouble for that.”

Jesus noted how Lightfoot had just tweeted,“To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms” over the leaked draft.

“Call to arms … like holy s*** b****!” Rogan exclaimed. “What the f*** are you saying? You’re in the most violent city in this country. It’s a real problem.”

“And you’re literally calling to arms?” he added. “You know what arms are? Those are guns b****. Holy s***. Jesus Beetlejuice.”

His guest agreed and said “of all people to call to arms.”

“Call to arms against the Supreme Court,” Rogan replied. “That is so crazy.”

“Dark times,” Rogan told his guest, who agreed.

“It is,” Jesus said. “We are in some of the darkest times.”

