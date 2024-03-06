Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A California man was convicted on 13 counts of sex-related crimes against a girl that lasted for several years. He now faces 90 years to life in prison after a Ventura County jury found him guilty last Friday, authorities announced.

Jameson Paul Johnson, 41, was convicted on six counts of forcible lewd acts on a child, six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of forcible rape, according to a Tuesday news release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Johnson met the victim when she was 10 years old, and both were living as “transients,” KTLA reported. The sexual assault crimes began when the girl was 11 and continued for four years.

The victim first reported the sexual assaults in 2016 when Johnson was imprisoned for other crimes. While incarcerated, he began sending threatening letters to the girl and her mother.

The Ventura Police Department conducted an investigation and Johnson was arrested in 2018.

“The jury also found true special allegations connected to various counts, including allegations that the crimes involved great violence, the victim was particularly vulnerable, and Johnson engaged in substantial sexual conduct with the victim,” the release noted.

Deputy District Attorney Rafael Orellana prosecuted the case. Afterward, he thanked the jury for their care during deliberations, which led to convicting the 41-year-old defendant, according to KTLA.

“I am deeply grateful to the jury,” he said. “Although justice for this victim was long delayed, their verdict means that it was not ultimately denied. [Johnson] will be held responsible for the horrific crimes he perpetrated against the victim.”

Johnson’s sentencing is set to occur April 25.