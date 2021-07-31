Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















As the utter failure of “police reform” plays out each and every day in America, a common theme is emerging.

“There were unintended consequences…”

When police in Washington state did not pursue a murder suspect because of their radical police reform bill, it was chalked up as an “unintended consequence.”

As violent criminals in New York get out of jail to victimize more citizens long before the paperwork is complete, we are told it was the result of “unintended consequences.”

As law enforcement flee Minneapolis, Seattle and Chicago for other departments or occupations, that was also an “unintended consequence.”

But was it?

In the months that followed the death of George Floyd, states and cities rushed in changing just about everything that law enforcement had used to drive crime down to record numbers in recent years.

Those pesky United States Supreme Court Cases that gave cops reasonable suspicion to stop suspects and when appropriate frisk them for weapons was no longer a valid police practice.

Patrolling high crime areas became “over-policing” and stopping cars for crimes became just another way to target minorities.

Those “no knock” warrants, also approved by well established case law in limited cases when there is a risk for destruction of evidence could no longer be done.

Violent criminals that had victimized citizens would no longer have to wait in jail until a preliminary hearing in states like New York and the examples could go on for days.

While the politicians that attacked sound law enforcement practices in the name of “racial justice” said they meant well and were trying to protect minorities, no one asked the minorities that live in violent neighborhoods that are scared to let their children play in the street.

Fortunately, Gallup did ask them and 81% wanted none of this so called reform or defunding that predominantly white politicians living in their safe neighborhoods pushed on them.

A year later, police reform has radically changed the United States and not for the better. Last year saw the largest spike in violent crime in thirty years and thousands of additional black Americans are dead from the violence that has taken over much of our country.

As it has become apparent that the decisions made by virtue-signaling politicians have created chaos all around us, they are taking a different approach and discussing how they really meant to do the right thing but the consequences, according to them, were simply “unintentional.”

But it wasn’t unintentional and they hope that you fall for it.

Every law enforcement organization that actually matters and has not been taken over by political hacks, told the politicians that their decision would harm citizens and the profession. In fact, you can read countless warnings right here at Law Officer long before the decisions were made.

Any common sense critique or approach to real reform was met with blaming law enforcement for refusing to change and the ;politicians simply leaned into their lunacy.

Today, the most radical politicians of them all that reside in Chicago, Baltimore, Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis are begging for more cops but they won’t get them. Not because law enforcement doesn’t want to protect their citizens but because they are unable to protect them.

Very soon, likely around the 2024 presidential election, the politicians will move from “unintended” consequences too once again demonizing law enforcement.

They will say that murders are at an all time high because law enforcement doesn’t care.

As they do every four years, they will ramp up the “cops are racist” mantra but this time, it won’t be a video carefully edited but rather they will blame the disparity in violence against black Americans by predominantly black Americans on cops not doing their job.

And when they say it, just remember, it was the politicians that kept cops from doing the job.

Related Articles:

Washington State Police Reform Law Forces Deputies To Stop Searching For Murder Suspect

Seattle Mayor Laments Departing Cops As Shootings Soar

Murder Rates Surge 90%

Washington State Passes Radical Reform Banning Less Lethal Weapons

Minnesota Politician Apologizes To Sergeant After Accusing Him Of Racial Profiling

Washington State Discards Reasonable Suspicion At The Peril Of Citizens

After Defunding Police, Baltimore Requests Federal Agents

Chicago Mayor Declares Racism Emergency While Ignoring Violent Crime

Federal Oversight Causes Spike In Violent Crime

Disparity Of Victimization Among Blacks Surges In Minneapolis, Along With Violent Crime

New York Justice Reform Is Killing People Of Color

The Dangers Of Chicago’s Police Reform

Baltimore Force Declines While Murders Soar

Police Reforms Are A Huge Win…For Criminals

Breonna Taylor Would Be Alive If ‘No Knock’ Warrant Was Conducted

Reform Bill Could Lead To More Officer Involved Shootings