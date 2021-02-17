No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iowa man charged with murder of mother

February 17, 2021
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
in Investigations, News
Iowa man

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother. (Scott County Sheriff's Office)

233
SHARES
1k
VIEWS
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police say a 53-year-old man is facing charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of his mother, Dianne Rupp, Tuesday.

In a media release, police responded at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday to the 2600 block of Central Park Avenue for a suspicious death, KWQC reported.

They found Rupp, 77, dead inside an apartment.

After a preliminary investigation, officers arrested her son, Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53. He was initially booked on charges of interfering with official acts and possession of a controlled substance. However, he subsequently was charged with murder and is being held in the Scott County Jail, police said in the release.

As a result, Rupp Sr. is expected to make an initial appearance in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rupp Sr., “having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation assaulted and killed the victim.”

Investigators are continuing to follow-up. No further details were released Wednesday morning.

Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Tags:
Law Officer

SPEAK UP!
Submit your Letter to the Editor here

(you can remain anonymous)

Fight censorship: join us on gab

Send us an encrypted, private Telegram

Related Posts

No Content Available
Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Liberty University offers affordable tuition and a 25% discount for law officers and first responders.

Most Popular

Load More

Stand up & speak out!

Fight censorship: join us on gab

Send us an encrypted, private Telegram

Submit your Letter to the Editor

Most Recent

Load More

More from Law Officer

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com