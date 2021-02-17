Iowa man charged with murder of mother

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police say a 53-year-old man is facing charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of his mother, Dianne Rupp, Tuesday.

In a media release, police responded at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday to the 2600 block of Central Park Avenue for a suspicious death, KWQC reported.

They found Rupp, 77, dead inside an apartment.

After a preliminary investigation, officers arrested her son, Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53. He was initially booked on charges of interfering with official acts and possession of a controlled substance. However, he subsequently was charged with murder and is being held in the Scott County Jail, police said in the release.

As a result, Rupp Sr. is expected to make an initial appearance in Scott County Court via video arraignment Wednesday morning. According to an arrest affidavit, Rupp Sr., “having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation assaulted and killed the victim.” Investigators are continuing to follow-up. No further details were released Wednesday morning.

