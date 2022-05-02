Indiana teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of older brother

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Indiana have arrested a 14-year-old male in connection with the death of the teen’s 17-year-old brother.

The Kokomo Police Department said in a release they responded on Saturday to the report of a gunshot victim. The department offered the following overview:

On April 30th, 2022 at approximately 3:38 pm, Kokomo Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Rainbow Circle in reference to the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, Officers found a 17-year-old male with two gunshot wounds. He stated his 14-year-old brother shot him and ran from the area. The 17-year-old was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries. The 14-year-old was located approximately one mile from the scene where he was detained without incident. He was then transported to the Kinsey Youth Center and was booked in for Murder, a Level 1 Felony.

A judge can determine if children as young as 12 should be tried as adults for murder, according to Indiana law, WBRC reported.

Teens ages 16 or 17 who are accused of murder are automatically tried as adults.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and did not immediately provide additional details.