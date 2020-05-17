An App Developer, best known for the popular 10-21 App, that allows law enforcement to connect with residents through audio, knew exactly what was needed when COVID-19 hit the world including law enforcement operations.

Chris Bennett, founder of Callyo, told Bay News 9 that it typically takes several months to develop an app.

“When we got the call saying the law enforcement community needs help, they need better video connectedness to residents, and we knew we could do that challenge, that’s when our team really stepped up to the plate and got it done,” said Bennett.

It took just weeks.

The app allows residents to virtually connect with law enforcement during non-emergency situations to keep healthy relationships, and keep a distance as this pandemic continues.

“Being able to have that video, that face-to-face interaction with a law enforcement officer creates a better sense of community, connectedness, it really makes the citizen feel like they’re getting a better response while also keeping the law enforcement officer safe as well,” said Bennett.

Now, residents can download the new App called Nectar, which will allow them to enable the video calls with participating agencies.

The idea is, with that face-to-face interaction, law enforcement can decide whether or not they need to dispatch a crew, or if the situation can be handled from afar.

“Our company saw this as our way to do our small part in offering up technology to help first responders on the front lines,” said Bennett.

The app launched just weeks ago, and is already picking up momentum across the country.

The App is free and can be downloaded here.