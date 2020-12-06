POCATELLO, Idaho – The Pocatello Police Department in Idaho is mourning the unexpected death of K9 Bart.

Bart passed away last Sunday, Nov. 29, while on-duty, according to police.

Bart began with the department in April 2015. Cpl. Akilah Lacey has been his handler for Bart’s entire career, KIDK reported.

Bart was a highly trained narcotics and apprehension dog and was even rated 3rd Best Patrol Dog in the State of Idaho in 2018.

“Bart was a beloved and valuable member of our K9 unit. He played an important role in making our city a better, safer place to live,” Pocatello Police said in a Facebook post.

The agency said Bart passed away peacefully from natural causes.

This was the announcement from the department:

They did not provide Bart’s age at the time of death.