CALDWELL, Idaho — Charging documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Idaho show a police lieutenant faces a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law.
According to court documents, Lt. Joseph “Joey” Hoadley of the Caldwell Police Department is accused of hitting a man — referred to only by his initials B.H. — on March 30, 2017, reported KTVB.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges Hoadley willfully deprived the man of the right, “secured and protected by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer.”
Hoadley is the head of Investigations for the Caldwell Police Department. As such, he manages three teams, which include Criminal Investigations, School Resource Officers and the Street Crimes Unit.
The FBI is currently investigating the police agency. According to KTVB, six sources say part of the investigation is focused on allegations of misconduct involving current and former officers working for the department’s Street Crimes Unit.
It’s unclear whether the charge against Hoadley is related to that FBI investigation.
Caldwell Police Department has not responded to the local media outlet regarding Hoadley’s work status.
Court documents show Hoadley he has been offered a plea agreement. His arraignment and plea agreement hearing are set for March 31 at 10 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Boise.
Hoadley has been with the police agency since 2001.