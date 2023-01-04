Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOOD COUNTY, Texas – A former domestic violence prosecutor was killed on New Year’s Day in Texas. Now her husband, Jeffrey McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, has been charged in her death. He was booked into the Hood County Jail Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Venisa McLaughlin was identified as the murder victim, according to Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds. However, he declined to disclose any details concerning the circumstances surrounding her death. The sheriff said his detectives were “still actively investigating” the case and going over evidence, the Hood County News reported.

Hood County Attorney Matt Mills confirmed Venisa McLaughlin’s prior employment experience, noting she worked in his office as an assistant county attorney handling protective order cases and mental commitments, among other matters. She departed the county attorney’s office in April and was later hired by Pecan Financial Services, working with clients in the area of estate planning.

Jeffrey McLaughlin, 58, was arrested and booked on the charge of first-degree murder. (Hood County Sheriff’s Office)

Mills said the news of McLaughlin’s death was “heartbreaking,” in a statement posted on his Facebook page,

“She served our office for over five years, and she helped us through some trying times at the start of my first term,” he wrote. “She also helped tremendously in my re-election campaign in 2020. Our prayers are with her two daughters and the rest of her family.”

Venisa McLaughlin handled domestic violence cases in her capacity as assistant Hood County attorney. ( Facebook / Venisa Nasalroad McLaughlin)

Venisa McLaughlin posted on her Facebook page last May that her elder daughter had recently graduated from law school, the New York Post reported.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” the mother of two wrote. “We now have two lawyers in the family! So, so proud of my girl!!”

Bond was set for Jeffrey McLaughlin at $250,000.