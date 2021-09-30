Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police unearthed human remains found buried outside a home in Alpena Township that are believed to belong to Brynn Bills who went missing last month, investigators said Wednesday.

Bills, 18, was linked to the remains through tattoo markers on the body after it was recovered from the location on Tuesday, Michigan State Police said in a press release. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

The young woman was last seen on Aug. 1 in the Alpena area as law enforcement sought help finding her.

Finally, investigators said an anonymous tip directed their attention to the home on Naylor Road, where the body was ultimately discovered, Fox News reported.

“The tip led us to an area where we had seen that there was some fresh dirt and something that looked like it had been dug up recently,” First Lt. John Grimshaw said during a press conference. “So it was easy to locate, there were several spots on the property like that, so we narrowed our search to those and that’s where we found the body.”

Michigan State Police said the residence belongs to Joshua Wirgau, 34, who has been on the radar of investigators working the case. Wirgau was not home when MSP executed the search warrant. He was already being held on separate charges of unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault in an incident that occurred earlier in the week, which was unrelated to the current case, police said.

Further details were not immediately available as the investigation continues to unfold.