Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A honeymooner in Florida was arrested after he responded to an ad for a prostitute, according to 987theshark.com.

Showing signs that his marriage might be short-lived, Paul Turovsky left his new bride sleeping in their hotel room in Tampa to hook up with a prostitute that he connected with online, according to law enforcement officials.

However, when Turovsky, 34, a self-employed businessman, arrived at the Hyatt Hotel, he was placed in handcuffs, and these were not the kinky kind he may have envisioned on his honeymoon. They belonged to local cops working a sting operation to crackdown on sex trafficking, the New York Post reported.

“The only question here was, as a wedding guest, was it too late to get the gifts that they gave returned back to them,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, noting that Turovsky was one of 176 men arrested during the enforcement operation.