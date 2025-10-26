Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TAMPA, Florida — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has fired Captain Zuleydis “Zuly” Stearns amid a widening internal investigation into alleged academic cheating linked to leadership training coursework, the latest in a cascade of high-level departures at the agency. The sheriff’s office has also confirmed the termination of Captain Marvin Johnson as part of the same probe, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Stearns, who oversaw HCSO’s communications and records section, and Johnson, a deputy commander for patrol operations, were dismissed last week as investigators continued to examine whether senior personnel improperly obtained help completing assignments for professional development programs. An HCSO spokesperson said the agency would not comment further while the internal inquiry remains active.

The scandal first surfaced in July, when the sheriff’s office received a tip alleging that then–Chief Deputy Anthony Collins paid someone to help with coursework at the FBI National Academy. Sheriff Chad Chronister said the sheriff’s office received the email from Collins’ wife.

Collins resigned within days as Sheriff Chad Chronister initiated an internal review. According to Chronister, Collins acknowledged receiving substantial outside help on his assignments before stepping down.

The fallout accelerated this month when Col. Christopher Rule and Col. Michael Hannaford resigned in response to the probe.

Local officials have not detailed the specific allegations against each individual, nor have they said how many classes or assignments are under scrutiny. It is also unclear whether any findings will be referred to outside accrediting or law-enforcement training bodies beyond the FBI National Academy, which was notified when the inquiry began over the summer.

The agency has said only that its investigation is ongoing and that additional information will be released when appropriate