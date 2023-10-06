Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called for a “formal deprogramming” for many supporters of former President Donald Trump during a new CNN interview.

Fox News reported that while discussing the recent upheaval on Capitol Hill, Clinton contrasted what she called the “sane” part of the GOP caucus who helped prevent a government shutdown with the “cult” wing devoted to Trump.

“That’s the way it used to be,” Clinton told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday. “I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past, and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things… but there wasn’t this little tail of extremism, waving, you know, wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today. And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him?”

Clinton continued, “Because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen.”

The former presidential hopeful predicted that “sadly” Trump will be the 2024 nominee, but expressed confidence that President Biden would defeat him. Clinton was then asked how she has “processed” the reality that the man who defeated her in 2016 is seeking the White House again despite his legal battles

