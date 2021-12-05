Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN FRANCISCO — A restaurant denied service to three uniformed officers of the San Francisco Police Department on Friday because their firearms made staff feel “uncomfortable” the business declared in a social media post.

The dining establishment, known as Hilda and Jesse, said staff politely asked the “armed” officers to depart shortly after seating them because of the “presence of their multiple weapons,” according to the post.

Hilda and Jesse said the restaurant is a “safe space,” therefore, the firearms prompted its staff to decline service to the officers, KTLA reported.

Sadly, this form of discrimination — or worse — is something uniformed officers experience too often.

“We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do,” the post wrote. “We welcome them into the restaurant when they are off duty, out of uniform, and without their weapons.”

(1/3) Community engagement is a core principle of SFPD’s 21st century police reforms, and we are intentional about asking our officers to support local businesses and get to know those they’re sworn to safeguard. https://t.co/nJsk4hy0tB — SFPD Chief Scott (@SFPDChief) December 5, 2021

The Hilda and Jesse restaurant faced backlash on Yelp since the incident, receiving so many negative reviews that it’s been left with an average one-star rating, according to KTLA.

As a result, Yelp temporarily halted the ability to leave reviews for the eatery as it sorts through which posts are based on first-hand experiences and which are in response to declining service to SFPD officers.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...