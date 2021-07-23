Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Charlotte County, Florida was arrested after being accused of skinny-dipping in a stranger’s pool and refusing to leave on Monday, a report said.

James Clark, 69, called police after he discovered the nude swimmer, Heather Kennedy, 42, lounging in his pool after he returned home from an appointment, according to an arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Responding officers initially discovered that Kennedy refused to leave the water, according to the report. Finally, the woman who lives about two miles from Clark’s Port Charlotte home got out of the pool but struggled with officers as they handcuffed her, New York Post reported.

Kennedy was charged with trespassing and resisting without violence.

