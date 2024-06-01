Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

They say all cops are racists.

They say all cops are bad.

They say all cops lie.

They say policing is the equivalent to white supremacy.

They say defunding the police is best.

They say minorities should be cops.

They say minorities who are cops are racist.

What happens when a cop dies in the line of duty, has an impeccable record, has won awards, joined policing during difficult times, is making a difference and happens to be black?

The leaders have ruined prospects of people of color officers applying to serve their communities.

And THIS man gave hs life to those that do not support him. Not about color or race. But about service. Rest in Peace Officer Mitchell

Imran Ali is the General Counsel for the Minnesota Police & Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) and the Minnesota Police Chiefs Association.