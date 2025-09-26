Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A disturbing Halloween display in Houston appears to show effigies of federal immigration agents wearing red MAGA-like hats hanging from gallows. The display drew backlash just days after surging anti-ICE rhetoric led to a deadly shooting at an agency facility in Dallas.

The shocking front-yard display in the majority-Hispanic Second Ward neighborhood in Harris County showed the red hat-wearing mannequins strung up on a noose from homemade gallows that featured a small Mexican flag, Fox News reported.

The figures’ attire — black shirts, tan pants and face masks with zip ties in their pockets — drew comparisons to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Two coffins flanked the gallows, and a hangman mannequin wearing a straw hat and colorful poncho stood over a fourth dummy that appeared to have its hands tied.