Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HENDERSON, Ky. – Two people are dead and four others wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Kentucky men’s homeless shelter on Thursday evening, police said.

The gunfire erupted about 7:40 p.m. at the Harbor House Christian Center, 804 Clay Street in the city of Henderson. Law enforcement authorities responded to calls of an “active shooter,” Fox News Digital reported.

“The Henderson Police Department has responded to 804 Clay Street (Harbor House) in reference to an active shooter,” police wrote on Facebook. “The scene has been controlled and multiple people are injured.”

Police arrested the suspected shooter, Kenneth Gibbs, shortly before 10 p.m. He was located in a vehicle near a boat ramp. Chief Sean McKinney said the gunman was still armed when he was taken into custody.

“We were checking the parks in a lot of areas like that, that may be somewhat out of the way,” Chief McKinney said at a press conference. “So it was a very good job on our officers to be in that area at that time.”

Henderson police have not immediately identified the victims or given updates on their conditions. Residents of the Harbor House have been relocated for the present time, according to Fox.

Harbor House Christian Center is a “safe harbor for men in need,” according to its Facebook page.

“Harbor House is a Christian-based organization dedicated to bringing men up in the community, by promoting a God based foundation,” the Facebook description reads.