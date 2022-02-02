Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON – A Texas man is being described as a good Samaritan and a hero after he suffered several gunshot wounds while trying to save a woman from an armed suspect who was holding the victim at gunpoint early Tuesday.

The shooting transpired just before 2:30 a.m. at 9100 Lockwood Drive, Houston police said on Twitter.

“One patient was transported to an area hospital,” HPD confirmed.

The unnamed woman told responding officers that she was walking when a dark-colored Kia pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at her, FOX26 Houston reported.

The kindly man, identified by neighbors only as Marcus, was across the street when he spotted the woman’s safety in peril as she was being held at gunpoint. As a result, he yelled at the suspect to leave her alone, according to the station.

“He really is a good person. He will stand up for anybody,” neighbor Sheila Stagg told the news outlet of Marcus.

As Marcus drew the gunman’s attention away from the woman, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired several shots at the man trying to look out for a neighbor.

Marcus was struck twice in the leg and once in the arm. As a result, he was transported to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition, FOX reported.

Another neighbor said Marcus’ heroic actions were not surprising.

“He’s a really good guy, and I’m not surprised he risked his life to save somebody else because that’s just the kind of thing he would do,” Brittany Garcia said.

As of Wednesday morning, police continue searching for the gunman.