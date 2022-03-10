Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia high school coach was suspended after he defended himself by restraining a belligerent student who was ultimately found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

According to Coach Kenneth Miller, on Aug. 20 of last year, the principal at Tri-Cities High School called him to her office regarding information that students had guns on campus, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

“During that process, we located guns. We saved lives,” Miller told the news outlet.

While in the presence of police officers, Miller confronted a female student about the allegations, unaware that she had a firearm in her backpack. Witnesses to the incident described the girl as belligerent and aggressive during the encounter.

The confrontation became physical when the student hit Miller with a stapler. Miller then grabbed the girl and restrained her until officers interceded and took her into custody, News 19 reported.

Authorities later found a loaded gun in her backpack. Another firearm was also found that day, according to Miller. However, it’s unclear who was in possession of it or where it was located.

“I don’t feel like I did anything wrong,” Miller said, according to News 19. “I only adhered to what Fulton County School Board Policy says you’re allowed to do.”

Parent Kavon Smith Arnold vocalized her support of Miller’s response to the combative student who was ultimately found to be armed.

“I’m OK with him standing up for those children,” Arnold, told FOX 5. “What I’m not OK with is him being railroaded, because at the end of the day teachers are put in very uncompromising positions to take care of our children.”

The school district initially fired the coach, but later reversed its decision to a suspension which has lasted months, News 19 reported.

Miller’s lawyer called on school systems to support teachers who “get put in terribly dangerous situations.”

“Those teachers are our first line of defense against guns and other types of terrible violence that happens in schools,” Miller’s lawyer said.

“The district administration does not support Mr. Miller’s actions relating to this event and believes his conduct failed to meet the professional expectations it has for employees. Mr. Miller inappropriately intervened in a student matter being handled by school administrators and law enforcement. Mr. Miller acted outside of the scope of his authority and responsibilities,” Fulton County Schools said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

“Mr. Miller’s conduct resulted in an escalation of a physical altercation with a student in crisis, which conflicts with district expectations to deescalate in these types of situations. Mr. Miller has not exhausted his due process rights at this time and remains on full, paid administrative leave.”

