It’s been more than three years since we told you that the George Floyd narrative was a lie. No one listened to us then but it was not an opinion. The evidence was clear to anyone looking but the problem was no one was looking.

Minneapolis refused to release the entire body camera footage and Floyd was found to have lethal doses of fentanyl in his system. The technique used to subdue Floyd was clearly in the policy of the agency and if that indeed killed him, how come there weren’t multiple deaths in Jiu Jitsu gyms daily?

We asked all of those questions and got nothing back but names and censorship (our views on social media have not yet returned to pre-Floyd).

But then the autopsy was released showing that Floyd had no injuries or bruises. He did not die from asphyxia.

We watched in horror as the world as we knew it changed to chaos and mayhem over a false narrative that could not even be supported by a coroner. As Derek Chauvin was being sentenced for 40 years, the media suddenly started to tell us how dangerous fentanyl was.

Weird.

We had all but lost hope when Liz Collin wrote her book, They’re Lying.

She was courageous to write it and it laid out nothing less than a grand conspiracy that the entire world had been lied to.

The book was a success but not one national media outlet would discuss it. Seemingly, they didn’t want to out themselves…the liars.

But one journalist is now talking about it and while we have no vision that anyone else will, we remain concerned that if this lie can change the world, what will the next lie be.

Ep. 32 You’ll be shocked to learn this, but it turns out the whole George Floyd story was a lie. pic.twitter.com/4vDXBStHf5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 20, 2023

