BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Law enforcement authorities said the driver in a catastrophic crash that killed eight people and injured at least 10 others in Brownsville, Texas, has been identified as 34-year-old George Alvarez. He is charged with multiple counts of manslaughter, among other criminal offenses.

Authorities said Alvarez ran a red light and lost control of his Range Rover SUV Sunday morning before it plowed into a crowd of 18 Venezuelans migrants waiting for a bus outside an immigration center. Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, NBC 5 reported.

According to law enforcement officials, Alvarez has a lengthy criminal history, including prior DUI and assault charges. They also said the incident remains under investigation to determine if it was a deliberate act.

Each deceased victim is an adult male, six of whom died at the scene and two died later, the chief said during a press conference Sunday morning.

“Investigation also revealed that the driver of the vehicle later identified as George Alvarez … had attempted to flee the scene after impact but was held down by several individuals,” Sauceda noted.

“We are working with the Venezuelan government right now, and we have also reached out to other embassies,” Sauceda added.

George Alvarez, the driver who struck and killed eight people while injuring 10 others in Brownsville Texas, is seen in a photo being shared on social media. Alvarez reportedly plowed his SUV into the group of mostly Venezuelan men while they waited at a city bus stop near a migrant shelter. (Image via New York Post)

“It was sudden,” said Luis Herrera, a Venezuelan immigrant at the scene. “A woman drove by and told us to leave the area. We started to leave, and in a second the driver came up and was pointing at us, cursing, calling us things like, ‘Motherf—–‘ and other things I didn’t understand.”

“When he drove up, he stepped on the gas,” Herrera said, stopping to wipe tears from his face. “Full force. He passed over me.”

Victor Maldonado, director of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, said the migrants had arrived at the shelter just days ago, the New York Post reported.

Maldonado said the SUV ran up the curb, flipped and continued moving for about 200 feet, striking some people walking on the sidewalk about 30 feet from the main group that was hit. Witnesses detained the driver as he tried to run away and held him until police arrived, he said.

Alvarez was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained when his SUV rolled over. It was unclear if he’s been medically cleared for booking, but his bond was set at $3.6 million.

