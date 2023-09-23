Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The golfer who flew into a frenzy and ripped his shirt off in a rage in a now-viral tirade has been banned from the golf course where he erupted.

John Reeb, 41, a realtor from Archibold, Ohio, lost his cool after he became embroiled in an on-course spat, with an astonishing clip showing him tearing off his polo Hulk-style, flexing his muscles and challenging fellow players to fight him.

The Daily Mail reported that the 41-year-old has an extensive criminal past but is said to be a talented golfer, could be even more angry now after being banned for life from Crooked Creek Golf Course in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

It was reported that the people threatened on the course quickly reported him following the rant.

After he was confronted by Ryan, she reportedly kicked him off the grounds, and told him to never come back. She added that he has also been banned from Cherrywood Golf Club, another course in Ottawa Lake with the name owners.

Reeb was quickly dubbed ‘Full Hulk Guy’ for his shirt-ripping antics, and has become the punchline of numerous internet memes as footage of his temper racked up millions of views online.