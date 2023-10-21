Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Greg Hallgrimson, the former Greenwood, Missouri chief of police, was sentenced Friday on charges of first-degree domestic assault.

Hallgrimson, 54, faced the charges for the 2020 abuse of his ex-wife.

A probable cause statement says Hallgrimson punched his wife in the face, “causing her to lose consciousness” for several seconds.

A jury found Hallgrimson guilty.

“The Court has sent an unmistakable message today that victims of domestic abuse will be heard and supported in Clay County,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said. “Despite every attempt by the defendant to manipulate and pressure this victim, she spoke the truth. We hope that her courage will inspire other victims of domestic abuse to know that they are not alone. Our office will always advocate for victims and fight to bring them justice.”

In 2019, Hallgrimson lost his job after he pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation. That incident occurred after a father came in, and directed officers to an icy pond where he attempted to drown his 6 month old infant daughter.

Prosecutors said Hallgrimson threw the handcuffed suspect to the ground, punched him in the face, and told Zicarelli, ‘You deserve to die,’ after returning from rescuing Zicarelli’s infant from a frozen pond where he left her.