New Hampshire officials provided additional information Saturday about the fatal shooting at a Concord hospital that left a 63-year-old security officer dead.

Investigators identified the man suspected of shooting and killing Bradley Haas, a New Hampshire Department of Safety security officer.

Haas previously served as chief of police in Franklin and was working as a security officer for the hospital.

John Madore, 33, shot and killed Haas was he tried to gain access to the psychiatric facility.

Madore did not get past the metal detectors in the lobby of the hospital, where he encountered Haas.

WCVB reported that law enforcement rushed to the New Hampshire Hospital off Clinton Street in the state capital city at 3:38 p.m.

“Upon entering the lobby, the suspect shot one individual,” Col. Mark Hall, director of the New Hampshire State Police, said. “A state trooper assigned to the hospital and in close proximity, immediately engaged, shot and killed the suspect.”