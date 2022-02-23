Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – The former leader of the Sergeants Benevolent Association at NYPD is expected to surrender to authorities on Wednesday over allegations of misappropriation of union funds, the New York Post reported.

Ed Mullins, 59, will surrender in Lower Manhattan nearly five months after FBI agents raided his home on Long Island and SBA offices in New York City, sources confirmed.

His resignation with the SBA was announced in an email to union members hours after the FBI conducted their search last year, Law Officer reported at the time.

“Given the severity of this matter and the uncertainty of its outcome, the SBA Executive Board has requested that President Mullins resign from his position as SBA President,” the email said.

Details of the investigation have been sparse since agents were seen on Oct. 5, 2021, hauling files from Mullins’ residence in Port Washington and the SBA offices in Lower Manhattan.

According to the Post, federal sources have only said the raid was connected to alleged theft of SBA funds.