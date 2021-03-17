Former New Hampshire police chief charged with impersonating an officer

The ex-chief was decertified as an officer after pleading guilty 'to felony level charges in 2016'

360 SHARES 1.6k VIEWS

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...





















Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Follow your Law Officer Local Network: Illinois

Minneapolis, MN

Tulsa, OK

Wauwatosa, WI More coming soon. Follow the news related justice, law, and order in your local area—and stand up and speak out.