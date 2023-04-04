Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

REYNOLDS, Ga. – A former Georgia police officer was killed trying to break up a fight between a 32-year-old man and his girlfriend last Wednesday in Bibb County, according to authorities.

Deputies said Keywan Capers was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend on March 29, when Matthew Rachalla, 37, intervened. Capers proceeded to fatally shoot Rachalla and then fled the homicide scene. He was later found and arrested for murder, WGXA reported.

Rachalla was a member “for several years” of the Reynold Police Department, the agency said in a social media post. He is remembered as a “very loyal member of the team,” the agency noted as they extended their condolences to Rachalla’s family and children.

It’s unclear when Rachalla separated from the Reynolds Police Department. His funeral was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

There were no further details immediately available regarding the homicide.

Reynolds is a small town of less than 1,100 residents in Taylor County, Georgia.

