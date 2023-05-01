Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Hopkington, Mass. – A former Hopkinton Deputy Chief of Police is accused of repeatedly raping a student while he was assigned as a school resource officer, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

ABC 5 reports that John “Jay” Porter, 54, was indicted by a Middlesex County grand jury on three charges of rape of a child in connection with allegedly assaulting a student while he was assigned as a school resource officer in the Hopkinton school system.

The crimes allegedly occurred in 2004 and 2005 while the victim was a 15-year-old student,

The assaults reportedly took place off school property.

Porter had been recognized for 30 years of service to the town shortly before he was suspended last August. After spending three years working for the police in Upton, where he grew up, he switched to Hopkinton, where he started as a patrol officer and moved his way up as a detective, sergeant and lieutenant before becoming deputy chief in 2021.

He helped implement Hopkinton’s school resource officer program and was appointed to serve as SRO from 1999 to 2005.

As of April 28, Porter is no longer part of the Hopkinton Police Department, Ryan’s office said.

An arraignment has not been scheduled.