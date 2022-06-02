Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FRISCO, Texas – Marion Barber, a former running back primarily with the Dallas Cowboys but also the Chicago Bears, was found dead in his apartment in Texas, according to reports.

Officers of the Frisco Police Department responded to a welfare check at Barber’s apartment after someone called about a water leak emanating from his residence. Police subsequently forced their way in, a source disclosed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Officers discovered the former running back who once ran “like a Brahman bull” dead. A cause of death was not immediately clear and no foul play was discovered.

“Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber,” the Frisco police department said in a statement, according to NFL.com. “Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an unattended death at the location.”

Frisco is a suburb city just north of Dallas. It is home to “The Star,” which is a 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barber would have celebrated his 39th birthday next week. The 2007 Pro Bowler with the Cowboys was known for his particularly fierce and punishing style of running.

Selected by Dallas in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL draft out of the University of Minnesota, Barber played six seasons with the Cowboys At the end of the 2010 season, Barber signed with the Bears and spent his final season in Chicago before announcing his retirement in March 2012, according to NFL.com.

After Barber retired from the NFL, he struggled during his post-playing days. He was detained for a mental health evaluation in 2014, the New York Post reported.

In 2019, he was arrested for criminal mischief stemming from a 2018 incident in which he was accused by a witness of running towards a vehicle and causing dents.