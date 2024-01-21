Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BOCA RATON, Florida — A Florida police officer has died after a battle with cancer, according to officials.

The Boca Raton Police Department announced that Officer Lauren Kress, 44, died Thursday of cancer while with her family.

According to the department, Kresse was a 20-veteran of the BRPD and was a “beloved instructor” in the agency’s training unit.

She also worked in the Boca Raton Police Honor Guard.

“Lauren’s bright and bold personality positively influenced everyone she interacted with,” the department said. “She was fiercely loyal to the people and things she loved, and her unwavering passion for law enforcement was evident throughout her career. We will miss Lauren every day around the department, but find comfort knowing we have a warrior guardian angel looking out for us.”

The below statement from the Boca Raton Police Department was posted on X:

