Florida police chief killed in single vehicle crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida police chief was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Hamilton County, according to law enforcement authorities.

Chief Anthony Rickerson, 43, with the Jasper Police Department was identified as the fallen officer, the law enforcement agency confirmed with WCTV.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the collision took place on County Road 143 and SW 28th Lane about 10:30 p.m. Rickerson was traveling north in a patrol car when he struck a deer in the roadway.

As a result, the police car left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire, investigators said. Rickerson was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP confirmed.

Capt. Kirkland with the Jasper Police Department said Rickerson had served as chief for four years, and had been with the agency for 12 years. He was previously employed as a correctional officer, WCTV reported.

Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid told the news outlet that Rickerson would also assist HCSO part-time while serving as an officer with JPD.

Sheriff Reid called him “a good family man” and they “always worked well together.”

The town of Jasper has a little more than 4,500 residents and is located in the North Florida lowlands, about 83 miles west of Jacksonville and 90 miles east of Tallahassee,