No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Florida police chief killed in single vehicle crash

Chief Anthony Rickerson served the Jasper Police Department for 12 years, with prior service as a correctional officer.

Anthony Rickerson

Chief Anthony Rickerson was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Hamilton County.(Jasper Police Department)

June 12, 2023
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida police chief was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Hamilton County, according to law enforcement authorities.

Chief Anthony Rickerson, 43, with the Jasper Police Department was identified as the fallen officer, the law enforcement agency confirmed with WCTV.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the collision took place on County Road 143 and SW 28th Lane about 10:30 p.m. Rickerson was traveling north in a patrol car when he struck a deer in the roadway.

As a result, the police car left the road, struck a tree, and caught fire, investigators said. Rickerson was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP confirmed.

Capt. Kirkland with the Jasper Police Department said Rickerson had served as chief for four years, and had been with the agency for 12 years. He was previously employed as a correctional officer, WCTV reported.

Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid told the news outlet that Rickerson would also assist HCSO part-time while serving as an officer with JPD.

Sheriff Reid called him “a good family man” and they “always worked well together.”

The town of Jasper has a little more than 4,500 residents and is located in the North Florida lowlands, about 83 miles west of Jacksonville and 90 miles east of Tallahassee,


Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Tags:
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.

Related Posts

Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Weekly E-Newsletter

Subscribe—and get the latest news and editorials direct from Law Officer each week!

[newsletter_form type="minimal"]

JOIN THE FIGHT

BE COURAGEOUS

FIND MORE…

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com