PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A horribly tragic and somewhat unusual set of circumstances claimed the life of Motor Officer Charlie Herring, 54, of the Pembroke Pines Police Department in Florida on Thursday, according to the agency.

Pembroke Pines police said Officer Herring was struck by debris falling from a tree just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning while riding his police motorcycle. He fell from his bike and did not survive, despite lifesaving efforts from fellow officers and medical personnel.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department released the following details about the fallen officer who was also a veteran of the U.S. Army:

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the untimely death of Pembroke Pines Police Officer Charles “Charlie” Herring. While on duty, ‘Charlie’ was involved in a tragic accident while riding his police motorcycle. A piece of debris fell from a tree, striking Officer Herring and causing him to fall from his motorcycle.

“Officer Herring succumbed to his injuries despite all lifesaving efforts from fellow officers and emergency medical professionals.

“Officer Herring dedicated his life to public service and was a veteran of the United States Army. He also served as a police officer for the City of Starke (FL) for three years, before beginning his career as a Pembroke Pines Police Officer in 2001.

“Officer Charles Herring paid the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved, serving and protecting others. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Officials said Herring had been a police officer with two agencies for a total of 25 years. He was also the father of four children. His children and former wife were with him at Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, CBS Miami reported.

Pembroke Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno said Herring was hit by a palm frond causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash.

“It just seems like an unfortunate tragedy,” said Shimpeno. “Charlie was the most jolly guy you’d ever meet.”

“Charles touched pretty much everyone in this agency and so many people in this community,” said the chief. “We lost a hero.”

Memorial services for the fallen officer are pending, and will be announced in the near future, according to police.

