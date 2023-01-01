Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

(Daily Caller News Foundation) — The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) launched an investigation into a Christmas-themed drag show that was open to “all-ages,” the department confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale hosted “A Drag Queen Christmas” on Dec. 26, according to an archived version of its website. The DBPR issued a statement Tuesday, obtained by the DCNF, announcing it would investigate the performance which was described as “sexually explicit” and “marketed to children.”

“This is an all-ages show but may contain adult content,” an event details tab on the archived web page reads. The show no longer appears on the live version of the Broward Center’s website.

“The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event,” the statement reads. “DBPR will, like in other cases, take action.”

The statement then reminded readers that “exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida” and violates the department’s liquor license standards.

“The Department will share any collected evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability,” the statement continued. “The Department frequently conducts investigations into these matters upon tips provided by the public, and we thank the public for continuing to bring attention to these incidents. Investigations of such allegations will remain a priority for the Department and, indeed, are ongoing.”

The show reportedly features sexually explicit scenes and displays partial nudity. During its Austin, Texas, show two performers appeared to simulate anal sex during an act called “Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer.” Another performer showed off fake breasts.

“A Drag Queen Christmas” began its nation-wide 2022 tour in November and was scheduled to have its final performance on Dec. 29, according to its flyer. The final stretch of the tour took place in different Florida cities including Miami, Orlando and Clearwater.

Its Dec. 29 performance required all attendees to prove that they are older than 18, according to the venue’s website. This reverses its previous standard which permitted minors to see the show with adult supervision.

“Admission is limited to patrons 18 years of age or over, unless accompanied by a parent,” an archived version of the website read.

This article was written by Alexa Schwerha and originally appeared at Alpha News.