SAN DIEGO – A woman who worked as a flight attendant and was traveling off-duty attempted to board an aircraft at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl strapped to her abdomen in October. She pleaded guilty in federal court this week to the crime.

Dallas resident Terese L. White, 41, acknowledged her crime in a plea agreement to flying into San Diego from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 4 while off-duty. Later that same day she tried to board another flight headed to Boston with narcotics attached to her body, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

White tried to use the Known Crew Member queue, according to prosecutors. It has less-rigid security protocols to board a plane. However, she was selected for the regular passenger screening process instead, NBC San Diego reported.

The criminal complaint filed against White said TSA officers were alerted to the contraband affixed to her abdomen in a walk-through metal detector and body scanner. As a result of the discovery, packages containing fentanyl were found taped to the woman.

White reportedly told police the packages were “not what you think” and that a co-worker had given her a “mercury pack” to wear for weight loss, according to the criminal complaint.

“Drug traffickers use air, land and sea for personal gain, putting people’s lives in danger,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Shelly Howe said in a statement released by prosecutors on Friday. “We will continue the great work with our partners to bring traffickers to justice and keep our community safe.”

As part of White’s plea agreement, she admitted to using her status as a flight attendant to commit the offense, NBC DFW reported.

White pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. The crime carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Reports did not disclose which airline employed the now convicted flight attendant.