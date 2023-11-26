Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Brimfield, OH. – Last month, Brimfield Officer Jerry Dumont welcomed his son, Cody, to work with him but rather than a father-son workday, it is permanent.

“He seems pretty squared away,” said Jerry Dumont as he sat next to his son, still in their uniforms following a recent shift.

“From what I’ve seen, he seems to be doing a good job,” he added. “He seems to get along with the other officers, which is a big thing.”

The Record Courier reported that the Dumonts, who both live in Summit County, are originally from Ventura, a city on the southern California coast. When Jerry was in high school, his sister was in a “big sister program” and the big sister assigned to her just happened to be a detective on the Ventura Police Department.

Jerry said that during periodic conversations with her, she would tell him about the job and guide him. He liked what he heard.

Cody, who turns 30 in this month, said that as a child, he would sometimes visit his father at work and was influenced by him.

Before becoming a police officer, Cody worked in asset protection at the Brimfield Walmart, which allowed him to get to know a number of the township police officers. Toward the end of his employment at Walmart, he went through the Kent State University Police Academy.

The Brimfield Police Department was his first choice after graduation, but a position in the department was unavailable, so he joined the Uniontown Police Department. He was a full-time officer there for 18 months before a position opened up in Brimfield.