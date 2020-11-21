CORONA, Calif. — Brandon Martin, a former Tampa Bay Rays first-round draft pick, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2015 grisly murder of his disabled father, uncle and an alarm installer in California.

Martin, 27, could have been given the death penalty because of the nature of the murders. But TMZ Sports reported Thursday that the jury deliberated for 4 hours and decided to give him life in prison.

Martin was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder earlier this month, Law Officer reported.

Prosecutors said that Martin beat the three men, Michael Martin, 64, Rickey Anderson, 58, and Barry Swanson, 62, with a black wooden baseball bat engraved with the former baseball player’s name on it in September 2015 at their family home in Corona, according to KTTV.

Swanson, an ADT installer, was at the home because “the family feared Brandon Martin,” the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. Michael Martin was Brandon’s father and Rickey Anderson was the uncle.

Martin’s cousin discovered the bodies. According to the station, police took Martin to a hospital for a psych evaluation and he was released the day of the homicides.