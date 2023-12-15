Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The late Rush Limbaugh frequently said whatever liberals accuse conservatives of doing, they are actually doing themselves. In the case of a former high ranking FBI official, Limbaugh was proven right. On Thursday, Charles McGonigal, who investigated former President Donald Trump for ‘colluding’ with Russia, was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison for colluding with a Russian oligarch to evade US sanctions, the Post Millennial reported.

McGonigal, 55, pleaded guilty in August to the charge of conspiring to launder money and violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which carried a maximum of five years in prison.

According to the New York Post, McGonigal accepted approximately $17,500 to help oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close associate of Vladimir Putin, in exchange for information on a rival oligarch, a crime he subsequently confessed to committing.

McGonigal was ordered to surrender by Feb. 26, 2024, and will be required to also serve three years of supervision after his release and pay a $40,000 fine.

“Charles McGonigal violated the trust his country placed in him by using his high-level position at the FBI to prepare for his future in business,” US Attorney Damian Williams said. “Once he left public service, he jeopardized our national security by providing services to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian tycoon who acts as Vladimir Putin’s agent.”

McGonigal ran the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York from 2016 to 2018. After he left the bureau in 2019, he was hired by a law firm representing Deripaska, something he was required by law to report, yet he chose to conceal, reported the Post Millennial.

Assistant US Attorney Hagan Scotten slammed McGonigal’s actions as a “betrayal” to the country. “He was looking to turn his credentials into cash.”

In another case filed by DC prosecutors, McGonigal pleaded guilty to a single count of concealment of material in September after he reportedly cloaked receiving a payment of $225,000 from a former member of Albania’s intelligence service. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

