Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – A man has been arrested after a 20-year-old woman was gunned down on a New York City street while pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller. As it turns out, the accused gunman is the victim’s ex-boyfriend, according to the New York Post.

Isaac Argro, 22, was taken into custody in the shooting death of Azsia Johnson, New York Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said Friday.

Johnson was murdered after being shot in the head Wednesday night on the Upper East Side. Her baby was not injured during the homicide.

At the station house, Argro, who shares a child with Johnson, refused to speak to investigators and asked for an attorney, sources said.

Argo was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to a tweet by Commissioner Sewell.

Isaac Argro, 22, has been arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in regard to the tragic shooting of Azsia Johnson on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. @NYPDDetectives continue to be relentless in their pursuit of justice. pic.twitter.com/0wwD0tarxV — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) July 2, 2022

Johnson was living in a domestic violence shelter as she saved money to afford her own place. According to Fox News Digital, she texted relatives that she planned to meet her child’s father the night she was killed because she felt bad that he wasn’t in their daughter’s life.

“He threatened me with death, my daughter with death, and my other daughter with death,” Johnson’s mother, Lisa Desort, previously told Fox. “We called the precinct numerous times.” Azsia Johnson was murdered on the Upper East Side while walking with her baby. (G oFundMe) Desort was happy about Argro’s arrest, and said “justice is being served,” in a Friday night interview with the New York Post. But, the grief-stricken mother added, “it won’t bring my girl back. My baby is still in a cold box.” “She was really depressed about her baby not having a father,” Desort told The Post in a separate Friday interview. “She was like ‘mommy, my baby’s not gonna have a father, because of the way he is. If he would just change we could co-parent. But I’m even scared to let him keep her,’” Desort said. Johnson was shot in the head at point-blank range near Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street while on her way to meet with Argro, law enforcement sources said. Desort said her daughter had an uneasy feeling about seeing her ex-boyfriend. Nevertheless, she went anyway. “I said your ‘gut is telling you don’t, so don’t — I really don’t think you should deal with him at all,’” Desort recalled telling her daughter. “But you know kids are going to do what they want to do.”